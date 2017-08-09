Bossier City police seek armed robber caught on camera

Bossier City police ask for help identifying the man they believe held up a convenience store Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Circle K store in the 2400 block of Barksdale Boulevard at approximately 12:30 a.m.

A store security camera captured images of the gunman as he entered the store.

Police say the man immediately approached a clerk, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. He then ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses described the man to police as being 5’5” to 5’9” tall and weighing between 140 and 170 pounds.

He was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, gray sweat pants, purple gloves and black socks with no shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. They can also submit a tip through the website or the P3tips mobile app.

All tips submitted to Bossier Crimes Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

