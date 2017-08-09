McCurtain County authorities search for escaped inmate

Oklahoma High Patrol is searching for Aaron Victory Sr. who escaped from Choctaw County Jail. (Source: KWTV/ Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a federal inmate they believe to be armed who escaped from Choctaw County Jail Monday night.

The OHP spokesperson says Aaron Victory Sr. was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the McCurtain County area southeast of Idabel.

Victory is believed to have family in the area.

The Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park posted on Facebook that Victory escaped the jail at 9:20 p.m. through a vent in the gym with roof area.

Victory was being held for an upcoming preliminary hearing, according to Sheriff Park.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous.

