Settlement reached in lawsuit against St. Mark's Cathedral School

St. Mark's Cathedral School in Shreveport was sued by a local mother after they expelled her son. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

A Shreveport mother's federal civil lawsuit against St. Mark's Cathedral School has ended with a settlement, according to attorneys for the school.

The mother sued the school back in October 2015 over the expulsion of her son the year before.

According to school officials, her son, identified as M.R. in the lawsuit, was expelled for "inappropriate touching of other students when not in the presence of adults" while on a school field trip.

The mother's lawsuit reads weeks of therapy with local psychologists cleared M.R. of any sexually deviant behavior and she asked why the school had not followed Louisiana's Mandatory Reporting Law if it was true.

She sued the school and its head, Dr. Christoper Carter, for defamation, disparate treatment, intentional infliction and emotional distress, asking for an unspecified monetary amount of damages.

KSLA conducted several investigative reports last year looking into this issue and it even drew the attention of state senators.

Dr. Carter's attorney, James McMichael, told KSLA on Wednesday that the lawsuit was settled in January and gave us this statement:

"While there still exist differences between the parties about the events that led to this situation, all included parties have now agreed to act in the best interest of the child involved, the child's family and the Church family. A mutually agreed upon settlement in the civil case has been reached. The details of the settlement are confidential and will not be released. It is our hope that healing and reconciliation can now occur and that the parties will continue to enjoy the fellowship of St. Mark's Cathedral and support its mission."

