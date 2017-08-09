Shreveport to pay penalties, repair sewer system to resolve environmental violations

A sewer line broke at the end of Judy Court at Bickham Bayou near Cross Lake in February 2016. (Source: KSLA) News 12)

The City of Shreveport has agreed to make upgrades to reduce overflows from its sewer system and pay a more than half a million dollars in penalties to resolve violations of environmental law.

The Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Shreveport violated the Clean Water Act from illegal discharges of raw sewage.

The city will have 12 years to fix the problem.

The $650,000 penalty will be paid to the federal and state governments.

