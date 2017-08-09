Shreveport to pay penalties, repair sewer system to resolve environmental violations

Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.More >>
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>