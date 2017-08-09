Funeral arrangements announced for Daysean Conbest

People have formed a memorial for 7-year-old Daysean Combest at the point where he fell into a rain-swollen ditch. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/KSLA News 12)

The funeral for the 7-year-old boy swept away in a drainage ditch will be held this weekend.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood Ave. in Shreveport, according to officials at the funeral home.

Services will start at 4 p.m.

No visitation or viewing will be held.

Daysean's body was found on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 3 in Brush Bayou off of Mansfield Road in Shreveport between Valley View Drive and W. 70th Street.

That's about 3 miles south of where he was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 1 near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.

