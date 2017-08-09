Non-profit provides quick clot kits for police

For nearly two years, every Shreveport police officer has carried a life-saving kit with them.

A quick-clot kit can be used for officers or the people they help, or on themselves if needed. F.I.R.S.T. Chance is a non-profit that is making sure every officer has one. The kits have both gauze and a tourniquet inside in case officers have to respond to life-threatening situations.

"I want people to see the vision that I see, where everybody is prepared for something to happen. So we're not losing lives to senseless things, and we can save more people," said Jessica Walker, the president of F.I.R.S.T. Chance.

Walker has been a Shreveport police officer for nearly 12 years. She's made her passion to make sure that every officer on patrol has a life-saving kit on their belt.

"In 2012, my husband was shot, on duty serving a warrant. And in all of those instances, there has been no change in the way that we react, or the way that we respond, or any kind of policy changes in what we do in response to these situations," Walker said.

F.I.R.S.T Chance, not only provides the kits free of charge but also trains the officers how to use them.

In total, Walker has handed out 900 kits to officers.

They've not only trained Shreveport police officers but officers for several other local law enforcement agencies. The program also trains officers how to use a kit on their animals if something were to happen to them.

All the officer has to do is take their two-hour training class, and they will be given one free of charge. If an officer wants to carry a second one, they will have to purchase one from the non-profit for $60.

She made her passion a reality in September 2015, a month after Officer Thomas LaValley was killed on duty.

"I felt like it was time. Somebody has to stand up, somebody has to start protecting these officers. And somebody has to start giving them this life-saving equipment," Walker said.

Now, she wants every officer to have a quick clot kit.

"I'm tired of going to police officers funerals, I'm tired of seeing my friends get hurt that I work with when it shouldn't have to be like that," Walker said.

In the past two years, the kits have been used 28 times, saving 28 lives. One of the most recent, on Juan Zuniga. He was shot outside his family-owned El Compadre restaurant. He was shot protecting his mother.

"If it wasn't for [the] officer using his kit on Juan, he wouldn't have made it," Walker said.

