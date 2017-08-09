NCAA: Grambling wont have to vacate 2011 title

GRAMBLING, Louisiana --- The NCAA announced Wednesday that Grambling State football will not have to vacate their 2011 SWAC championship.

Following an internal investigation by athletic director Paul Bryant, the school and NCAA determined that the athletic program used ineligible players in 11 sports from 2010 to 2015 last month.

As a result, Grambling State football was set to face two years probation and forced to vacate multiple wins including the championship win.

However, it was determined that the ineligible players did not play for the team during the 2011 season and the championship would not be vacated.

The 2011 Tigers, head coached by Doug Williams, finished the season 8-4 and 6-3 in SWAC play to win the West Division. They would go on to defeat Alabama A&M in the championship game for the last of five titles in the Williams era.