NCAA: Grambling wont have to vacate 2011 title

A Tenaha High School teacher is out on bond after being accused of attempting to pursue a relationship with a student.More >>
The ramp located on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is temporarily closed after a biker was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.More >>
I-220 eastbound near the I-49 construction site in Caddo Parish is backed up after a mobile home got stuck between the barricades, officials say. It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson, the driver of the mobile home was permitted to go through the detour. At some point, the driver got confused and entered I-220 going in the wrong direction. The driver is reportedly stuck between the constructio...More >>
Rain and storms moving north of I-20 while a new area of rain is entering our southernmost parishes.More >>
Bossier Sheriff's Deputies say they are currently at the scene of a crash involving three oil field 18-wheelers.More >>
Experts say viewing a solar eclipse with out proper eye protection can cause permanent vision loss.More >>
A man is recovering in the hospital after police say someone opened fire on his vehicle.More >>
The lawsuit pitting Shreveport Police Officer's Association President Michael Carter against Former Police Chief Willie Shaw, current City Attorney William Bradford and the city itself breathed new life in the Second Circuit Court of Appeal Tuesday morning.More >>
Filmmaker and east Texas native Derek Johnson returns to his roots to reveal his biggest Hollywood production to date, a documentary about the underdog of all movie directors, John G. Avildsen.More >>
People don't need a special pair of glasses to view the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21.More >>
