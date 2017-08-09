TRAFFIC ALERT: Mobile home stuck between barricades on I-220

I-220 eastbound near the I-49 construction site in Caddo Parish is backed up after a mobile home got stuck between the barricades, officials say.. (Source: DOTD Camera)

I-220 eastbound near the I-49 construction site in Caddo Parish is backed up after a mobile home got stuck between the barricades, officials say.

It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the driver of the mobile home was permitted to go through the detour. At some point, the driver got confused and entered I-220 going in the wrong direction.

Motorists headed that way are asked to proceed with caution.

