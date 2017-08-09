Use eye protection when viewing solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is one of the best astronomical events people can experience — but it can cause permanent eye damage for unprepared viewers.

On Monday, August 21, the sky will darken as the moon passes in front of the sun. Experts say viewing a solar eclipse with out proper eye protection can cause permanent vision loss. On the day of the eclipse, the sun won't be as bright as a typical sunny day, which makes it dangerous.

During the eclipse, people will be able to look directly at the sun without any discomfort.

Optometrists say people who damage their eyes during a solar eclipse probably won't know it until several hours later.

People who plan on viewing the eclipse should make sure their solar glasses or solar shield meet the International Organization of Standardization's (ISO) safety standards.

People can also safely view the eclipse with a cereal box pinhole projector.

Because the ArkLaTex will only be able to see the moon cover up about 80 percent of the sun, people viewing the eclipse in the area will have to wear eye protection the entire time.

