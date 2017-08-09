TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 18-wheelers involved in crash on Hwy 2

Bossier Sheriff's Deputies say they are currently at the scene of a crash involving three oil field 18-wheelers. (Source: BPSO)

Bossier Sheriff's Deputies say they are currently at the scene of a crash involving three oil field 18-wheelers. (Source: BPSO)

Bossier Sheriff's Deputies say they are currently at the scene of a crash involving three oil field 18-wheelers. (Source: BPSO)

Bossier Sheriff's Deputies say they are currently at the scene of a crash involving three oil field 18-wheelers.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 2, about two miles west of Highway 3 in Plain Dealing.

Deputies say three Stallion 18-wheelers were traveling westbound behind one another when they crashed into each other on Highway 2 near Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

A preliminary investigation shows the first 18-wheeler may have been attempting to stop for another westbound vehicle traveling in front of him who was turning off of Highway 2 when the other two trucks crashed.

Motorists traveling on the westbound lane of Highway 2 will need to use an alternate route. However, drivers using the eastbound lane should be able to cross the Red River Bridge from Caddo Parish into Bossier Parish without interruption.

North Bossier Fire District units and Bossier Parish EMS Medic #1 are on the scene. All three drivers involved were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation.

At this point, authorities say there does not appear to be a concern of hazardous materials at the crash site.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.