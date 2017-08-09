SCSO: Tenaha High School teacher sent nude photos to student

A Tenaha High School teacher is out on bond after being accused of attempting to pursue a relationship with a student.

Cynthia Suzette Hughes, 49, of Tenaha turned herself in on Aug. 9 and was charged with improper relationship between educator and student, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 4, an SCSO investigator was contacted by a parent of an underaged Tenaha High student. The parent said that she believed that Hughes was sending inappropriate texts to the student.

When interviewed by authorities, the student said that he did receive nude photographs of Hughes. He also said that during the summer of 2017, Hughes sent a message saying her family members were away and she would like to spend time together.

Hughes admitted to sending nude photos to the student. She was later arraigned and posted bond set at $20,000.

