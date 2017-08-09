SPD releases ID of bicyclist hit by pickup truck

Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>