SPD releases ID of bicyclist hit by pickup truck

The ramp located on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is temporarily closed after a biker was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

An early morning crash has one bicyclist recovering in a Shreveport hospital.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on the entrance ramp to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Stoner Avenue.

Shreveport police say Michael Thompson, 59, of Shreveport was struck by a white Ford pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Dakota Haynes of Minden.

Thompson was rushed to University Health with life-threatening injuries. Officials with University Health say that Thompson's condition is listed as "serious."

The bicycle was equipped with lights and reflectors. At the time of the crash, Thompson was also wearing reflective clothing and a helmet.

Haynes took a toxicology text as mandated by state law.

No charges have been filed at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.