Biker struck by Ford F-150 on Clyde Fant Parkway

The ramp located on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is temporarily closed after a biker was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

The ramp located on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is temporarily closed after a biker was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m.

Shreveport police say the rider was struck by a white Ford F-150.

The biker was rushed to University Health hospital in unknown condition.

The driver remained on scene. No arrests or citations have been made.

Authorities say the biker was wearing reflective gear at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.