Bike community shares tips after bicyclist hit by pickup truck

Members of the biking community offer tips after bicyclist hit by pick up truck. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The ramp located on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway is temporarily closed after a biker was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

An early morning crash has one bicyclist recovering in a Shreveport hospital and other members of the biking community offering tips to help prevent future incidents.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on the entrance ramp to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Stoner Avenue.

Shreveport police say 59-year-old Michael Thompson, of Shreveport was hit by a white Ford pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Dakota Haynes of Minden.

Thompson was rushed to University Health with life-threatening injuries. Officials with University Health say Thompson's condition was listed as "serious" Wednesday afternoon.

Haynes took a toxicology text as mandated by state law.

No charges have been filed at this point and the investigation is ongoing.

Word of the crash spread very quickly among bicyclists and led to a host of immediate questions.

"The first thing you think of is, 'Oh my God, who was it?' 'Oh my God how bad was it?' 'Was it a head on collision?' 'Was it coming from the rear?'" questioned Craton Cochran.

Cochran is the owner of Bikes Etc. in Bossier City and says he soon learned the injured bicyclist, Thompson of Shreveport, is a regular customer.

Investigators say Thompson's bicycle was equipped with lights and reflectors and he was wearing reflective clothing and a helmet.

"He was doing everything he was supposed to be doing as a cyclist. Just sometimes things happen really fast," added Cochran.

Cochran also said the harsh reality is that not every accident can be avoided, but insists many of them can.

He said this should be a wake-up call for any bicyclists who may have taken even a half-step step backward when it comes to safety measures.

"Cyclists let's just be proactive. You know, let's get our lights, let's get our reflective gear. Let's get out there and lets ride the roads the way we're supposed to," said Cochran.

He also had some advice for drivers.

"That cyclists, the guys that are stopping you, slowing you down a little, a little bit of time, 30 to 45 seconds till you get to a safe passing, it's a human being out there. He's not doing it on purpose to make your day bad."

As for whether or not Shreveport-Bossier is a bike-friendly area, Cochran said places like Shreveport and Caddo Parish have worked hard in recent years with their bicycle plans. But overall, he concluded there's still lots of work to do locally.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.