SPD: Man shot while meeting woman he met on Facebook

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say someone opened fire on his vehicle. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say someone opened fire on his vehicle.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on the 1700 block of Arlington street.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

According to Shreveport police, the victim went to a location to meet a woman he met on Facebook.

When he arrived, someone reportedly opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times.

Police say the victim was able to drive himself to University Health hospital where he is in unknown condition.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.