Two-A-Days: Carthage eyeing sixth title

ATLANTA, Texas -- Rare moments of quiet reflection for Atlanta's Jawan King are hard to come by. He's become top-heavy wearing all of his track victory medals and the starting running back for the Rabbits. Needless to say, no time to slow down whatsoever. So it's only fitting that we're talking about him not catching his breath when it comes to halftime on the football field. Instead of recharging in the locker room, Jawan ditches the helmet for the brass, playi...