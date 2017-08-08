3 teens arrested in string of armed robberies in Texarkana

Three teens are in custody after police say they were connected in a series of overnight robberies last Monday night. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Three teens are in custody after Texarkana, Texas police say they were connected with a series of overnight robberies last Monday night.

Adrian Black, 17, Mone'treiyos Green, 17, and Jadan West 17, all of Texarkana, Ark., were taken into police custody on Thursday. Each was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and are being held in the Bi-State Jail.

Officers were called to the Arista Apartment in the 3500 block of Arista Blvd. where two victims said they were approached in the parking lot by three masked men who were armed.

Police say two more robberies were reported at the Sedona Apartments about 20 minutes later.

The suspects’ descriptions were similar to that in the previous robbery at the Arista Apartments, according to police.

Later that night, a taxi driver reported that he stopped his taxi in the 1800 block of West 16th St. when two men exited an older silver SUV and approached his taxi.

Police say one of the men put a gun to the taxi driver’s head and told him to get out of the vehicle.

After the victim agreed, one of the men removed the victim’s wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The men then left in the SUV.

An officer with Texarkana, Ark. police stopped the SUV for a traffic violation on Creek Bend Dr.

A search warrant was issued and police found numerous of stolen items from the series of robberies.

The bonds for all three suspects have been set at $100,000 for each of the robbery charge.

