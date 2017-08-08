ETX lake filled up due to rain after drained weeks ago

The city is spending nearly $1 million on the dredging project at Spring Lake Park. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Visitors to a Texarkana, Texas park are getting an unexpected sight after a lake just drained weeks ago is revived from recent rain.

Once again, the pumps are running and geese and ducks are finding their way back to Spring Lake Park.

“It’s nice to come out here and see the ducks when we weren’t expecting them,” said Suzanne Milam who is a lake visitor.

Last month, the city drained the pond to make way for improvements, but the heavy rain over the past few days has filled the lake.

“We came by here Saturday like everybody else to see what it looked like and it was dry and now it is back again,” said lake visitor Less Collie.

Construction equipment remains idle as workers wait to see if more rain is coming and the lake is again drained.

However, city officials say the rain answered whether or not the pond will be the same once the dredging project is complete.

“Well, we are pleased to see Spring Lake Park will fill back up once the construction work gets done,” said Texarkana, Texas spokeswoman Lisa Thompson. “Obviously, this is going to take a little while to dry back out.”

City officials say they chose this time of year to do this work because of the lack of rain during the summer months but that has not been the case.

“Well, I guess the geese are happy. Everybody seemed to be worried about them, but I guess they are not to worry about them today,” said Collie.

The city is spending nearly $1 million on the dredging project at Spring Lake Park.

City officials are hoping the turn in weather does not delay completion of the project.

