Are your solar eclipse glasses safe? Here's how you check

On Monday, August 21, many people will be staring directly at the sun as the moon passes in front it. It will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible in the United States in nearly 40 years.

But, looking directly at the sun is unsafe except during the total phase of the eclipse, which will not be visible in the ArkLaTex. The moon will only cover up about 80 percent of the sun, so people viewing in the ArkLaTex will have to protect their eyes the entire time.

Before people put on their special glasses, they need to make sure they will protect their eyes. Not all eclipse glasses are legitimate.

According to NASA, people should only use glasses and handheld solar viewers that meet the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 12312-2 safety standards. Glasses that are should have it printed on them.

The American Astronomical Society has a list of solar viewer brands on their website.

NASA also recommends people to inspect their glasses before they use them. If they are scratched or damaged, then they should be thrown away.

NASA also advises people to not look at the eclipse through a camera, telescope or binoculars with their solar glasses or shields. The concentrated solar rays could damage the filter and people's vision.

The eclipse will begin at 11:46 a.m. and end at 2:46 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:17 p.m.

