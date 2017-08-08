Off-duty officer suffers broken hand in suspect's arrest

18-year-old Shemar Harris of Texarkana, Arkansas has been charged with theft of property, possession of marijuana, deadly conduct, theft of a firearm, resisting arrest, and evading detention. (Source: TTPD)

A man is behind bars after police say he fled from an off-duty officer and pointed a gun at a citizen who was trying to assist the officer in his arrest.

According to a release issued by the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Officer Alan Bailey was off duty and shopping at Academy Sports around 1:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when store employees recognized him as an officer and asked for his assistance with a man they believed had just stolen several boxes of ammunition.

Police say the officer identified himself and asked the man to remove everything in his pocket. According to the report, the suspect refused and fled the scene.

He was captured a short time later by Bailey and a citizen officers say was trying to assist in the pursuit.

Police say the citizen was walking toward the store entrance when he realized what was happening and joined the officer. As the man caught up with him, police say the suspect reportedly stopped running, pointed a gun at him, and ordered him to back off.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Shemar Harris of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Harris’ pistol had previously been reported stolen in Bowie County, according to authorities. Officers say they also found a small amount of marijuana in his pocket when they searched him.

Bailey suffered a broken hand while attempting to arrest Harris. According to the release, Bailey struck Harris one time in the face with his fist to try to stun him long enough to take him into custody.

He was treated and later released from Texarkana Emergency Center.

Harris’ charges include theft of property, possession of marijuana, deadly conduct, theft of a firearm, resisting arrest, and evading detention. His bond has been set at $75,000.

