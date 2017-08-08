Shreveport City Council to vote on separation from city-parish MPC

A major change to the metro planning commission could come soon for the city of Shreveport.

The council is discussing a resolution that would allow them to conduct a study on what it would take to establish a new MPC in the city.

If approved, the city attorney would have to report his findings in 45 days.

Shreveport Councilman James Flurry is sponsoring the resolution. He believes the removal would save the city about $400,000 and minimize complaints from residents and business owners.

Flurry also thinks removing Shreveport from the city-parish MPC would free the city to establish its own planning commission.

MPC Executive Director Mark Sweeney told KSLA News 12 last week that state lawmakers created the MPC to be independent and objective and said trying to exit it could require a trip to Baton Rouge.

Sweeney also said leaving the MPC may not save Shreveport much money.

Flurry hopes for it to come into effect in January. He says that would be the first step toward the city detaching itself from the city-parish panel.

Council's regular work session begins at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.