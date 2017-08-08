City of Shreveport votes to study split from parish planning commission

Shreveport City Council members have voted to look into detaching the city of Shreveport from the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission.

The resolution, that would be the first step toward the city creating its own planning and zoning commission, passed 5-1, with Shreveport City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch voting against the measure.

The resolution authorizes the city attorney to research and study the feasibility and legality of creating and operating an internal City Planning, Zoning and Development Department to see if it's a good idea.

It was sponsored by Shreveport Councilman James Flurry. Flurry believes the removal would save the city about $400,000 and minimize complaints from residents and business owners.

Flurry also thinks removing Shreveport from the city-parish MPC would free the city to establish its own planning commission.

MPC Executive Director Mark Sweeney told KSLA News 12 last week that state lawmakers created the MPC to be independent and objective and said trying to exit it could require a trip to Baton Rouge.

Sweeney also said leaving the MPC may not save Shreveport much money.

Now that this resolution has passed, the city attorney has to report his findings in 45 days to the Audit and Finance Committee. He must also make recommendations to the Mayor and City Council regarding transitional legal matters with regard to the City governing its own planning and zoning matters within its corporate limits.

Flurry hopes for the resolution to take effect in January. He says that would be the first step toward the city detaching itself from the city-parish panel.

