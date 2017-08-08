Total Solar Eclipse: How to make a cereal box pinhole projector

The great American solar eclipse is right around the corner. This will be the first total eclipse visible in the United States in nearly 40 years.

To safely view it, people are going to need to protect their eyes.

People using special solar viewing glasses should make sure their glasses meet the International Organization for Standardization requirements. Glasses that are safe to use will be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

However, people don't need special solar viewing glasses to safely view the total solar eclipse. With just 7 supplies, people can make a pinhole projector out of a cereal box, so they can safely view it.

Supplies:

pen or pencil

a piece of white paper

a cereal box

small piece of aluminum foil

a thumbtack

tape

scissors

Instructions:

Place the cereal box on top of the white piece of paper and trace around the bottom of the box Cut the shape of the bottom of the box out and tape it to the bottom of the box Cut two holes in the top corners of the box Cover one of the holes with the piece of aluminum foil and tape the foil to the box Use the thumbtack to places a small hole in the center of the aluminum foil

On the day of the eclipse, people can safely view it by keeping the sun to their back, so that the sun's light will go through the pinhole.

While looking through the other hole in the box, people will be able to safely see the moon cover up about 80 percent of the sun.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.