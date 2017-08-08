TRAFFIC ALERT: Swan Lake Rd. shut down after tractor trailer rollover

Swan Lake has been shut down between Shed Road and Hazel Jones Boulevard for cleanup, which police say could take 3 to 4 hours. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Part of Swan Lake Road is shut down in Bossier City after a tractor trailer loaded with scrap metal dumped over onto its side as it was making a turn early Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Swan Lake and Shed Road around 12:30 p.m.

Police say it appears the load of scrap metal shifted as the driver tried to make the turn, causing the load to tip over.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler will be cited for hauling an unsecured load.

Swan Lake has been shut down between Shed Road and Hazel Jones Boulevard for cleanup, which police say could take 3 to 4 hours.

Cope Middle School and Meadowview Elementary School are both on Shed Road near the intersection with Swan Lake.

