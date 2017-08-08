SPD: 1 in custody after chase, 2 attempted carjackings

A man is facing charges after police say he led an officer on a chase Tuesday morning and tried to carjack 2 different people.

The chase started just before noon in the downtown area and ended when the driver hit another vehicle at the intersection of Interstate 49 and Kings Highway.

Police say a lieutenant saw the suspect speeding downtown so he got behind him and tried to stop him.

The suspect got onto I-49 South and exited King's Hwy. As the suspect exited he hit a vehicle stopped at a red light, according to police.

The suspect then reportedly got out and tried to carjack a person by force. That person then locked the door. Police say the suspect went to another vehicle across the street and tried the same thing and the person locked the door on him again.

That's when the lieutenant caught the man and took him into custody.

The man told police he was injured and he was taken to University Health to be checked out.

Police are working to identifying the man.

He will at least face charges for fleeing from the officer and 2 attempted car jacking charges.

