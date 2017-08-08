Indy Bowl on track while still searching for title sponsor

Independence Stadium will hold it's kickoff luncheon at 11:45 am on Wednesday. Tickets still available. (Source: KSLA)

Events leading up to the Independence Bowl at the end of the year will start kicking off this week, starting with a luncheon on Wednesday featuring hall of fame coach Steve Spurrier.

The Independence Bowl Foundation recently hired a firm to lock down a title sponsor for the big game.

Two years ago, Camping World signed on to become the title sponsor for the bowl, but both parties could not come to an agreement for the 2017 game.

According to Camping World, CEO Marcus Lemonis made a $550,000 offer but claims the Independence Bowl Foundation wanted $800,000.

Missy Setters is a spokesperson for the Independence Bowl Foundation. She says they may still be searching for the big one, but there are plenty of other sponsors already signed on.

"We have the title sponsorship which we're still in the search for, but then we average about 150 additional sponsors every year and they range anywhere from $1,500 and up. It just depends on what the sponsor is looking for," said Setters.

"Gateway Tire and Service, which is one of our best partners, is going to doing a truck giveaway during half-time at the game this year. Obviously, that's very exciting. It's a brand new truck and we'll have more details on that over the coming weeks."

Setters says the foundation will hold over 17 events leading up to the game, and some will be held for the first time.

"We have a new block party that we're going to be doing at the Red River District. We'll be announcing the entertainment for the block party soon, probably in the next couple of weeks. So we're really excited about that a lot of things have come together," said Setters.

