Memorial held for Boy Scout, organ donor killed in sailboat accident

An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.More >>
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.More >>
It will take place this evening at the Hallsville City Park.More >>
It will take place this evening at the Hallsville City Park.More >>
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sail boat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.More >>
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sail boat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.More >>
President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.More >>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.More >>
The 18-year-old teenager accused of killing, burning and burying her own newborn baby in her backyard is waking up under house arrest this morning.More >>
The 18-year-old teenager accused of killing, burning and burying her own newborn baby in her backyard is waking up under house arrest this morning.More >>