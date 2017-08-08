Memorial held for Boy Scout, organ donor killed in sailboat acci - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Memorial held for Boy Scout, organ donor killed in sailboat accident

(Source: Marie Waxel/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Marie Waxel/ KSLA News 12)
(Source: Marie Waxel/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Marie Waxel/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Boy Scouts are holding a memorial service for one of their members who died from injuries he received in a sailboating accident.

The group met at the University Health flag pole at 11 a.m. to fly a flag in memory of 11-year-old Thomas Larry, who is an organ donor, while his organs were being harvested.

Dozens of ArkLaTex Boy Scouts and their families showed up for the event. 

Larry, who was attending a scouting event, was one of three scouts who died from injuries received in the crash.

Sources identified the boys to KLTV as Will Brannon, 17, Heath Faucheux, 16, and Thomas Larry, 11. Will and Heath died Saturday afternoon at Alley Creek, located on the Lake O' The Pines Marina. Thomas died Monday at a hospital in Shreveport.

A preliminary investigation by game wardens indicates that the vessel the boys were sailing collided with an overhead transmission power line. According to the game warden's office, it was an officially sanctioned scouting event. When officials arrived on scene they found the vessel on fire with the sails up. 

Wardens discovered Will and Heath in the water a short distance away. Both victims suffered severe bodily injuries. Thomas was located in a boat nearby where bystanders were providing CPR. He was life-flighted to a hospital in Shreveport.

The accident is still being investigated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's statewide boating accident reconstruction and mapping team.

Copyright 2017 KSLA/KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly