1 in Caddo Parish tests positive fro West Nile virus

Louisiana health officials announced Monday the count of human cases of West Nile virus in the state has gone up to 14, with three of those being in the ArkLaTex.

Number of ArkLaTex West Nile virus cases in humans rises to 4

Older people and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing the most serious symptoms.

Most people who become infected with West Nile virus show no symptoms, said Dr. Ashley Sommerhalder, of Bossier Family Medicine. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Doctor: Most people who get West Nile virus never know it

The number of West Nile virus cases in Northwest Louisiana has increased with one being reported in Caddo Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, one person has tested positive for the Neuroinvasive West Nile virus.

Previously, 3 cases of West Nile Virus were reported in Bossier Parish.

The other cases are as follows:

Allen - 7

East Baton Rouge - 4

Lincoln - 1

Livingston - 2

Morehouse - 1

Ouachita - 1

Rapides - 3

St. Tammany - 1

Washington - 1

