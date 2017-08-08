1 in Caddo Parish tests positive for West Nile virus - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

1 in Caddo Parish tests positive for West Nile virus

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The number of West Nile virus cases in Northwest Louisiana has increased with one being reported in Caddo Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, one person has tested positive for the Neuroinvasive West Nile virus.

Previously, 3 cases of West Nile Virus were reported in Bossier Parish.

The other cases are as follows:

  • Allen - 7
  • East Baton Rouge - 4
  • Lincoln - 1
  • Livingston - 2
  • Morehouse - 1
  • Ouachita - 1
  • Rapides - 3
  • St. Tammany - 1
  • Washington - 1

