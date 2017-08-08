TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Hwy 3 at Kingston Rd

A portion of Highway 3 in Bossier Parish closed Tuesday morning following a crash.

It happened around 7 a.m. northbound on Hwy. 3 at Kingston Road.

At least one person was seen being taken away via ambulance.

Traffic lights at the intersection were knocked out by the crash.

Northbound lanes at the intersection are being diverted and traffic is slowed in the area.

A KSLA News 12 crew on scene says the wreck appears to be a head on collision between an SUV and a pickup hauling a trailer, that vehicle ended up in the ditch.

Louisiana State Police troop G is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.