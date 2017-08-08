Man robs store of money, cigarettes at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for the man who robbed a store Monday morning at gunpoint.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Phillips 66 in the 6800 block of Buncombe Road.

Police say a man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes.

The man took off in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer, which was later recovered at Olde Salem Village apartments in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road, according to police.

It is unclear if the car was reported stolen.

The man was described as being around 5'8" weighing about 180 pounds with dreads wearing a white mask, blue baseball cap and a light blue hoodie carrying a green tote bag.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

