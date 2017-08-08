The American Red Cross opens new office at BAFB

The American Red Cross has opened a new office on Barksdale Air Force Base.

The facility is dedicated to serving military members, veterans, and their families.

The new office offers various programs, services and volunteer opportunities aimed to support the BAFB military community.

You can visit the new office on the base located at 414 Curtis Road, Building 4714 on the first floor.

The North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross is located at 805 Brook Hollow Drive in Shreveport.

That office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

