Blanchard without water following water main break

Crews in Blanchard are working to repair a water main break that is causing the town to be without water Tuesday morning.

The break in the 20-inch water main caused everyone who uses Blanchard Utilities to be without water until crews get the line repaired, according to the city's administrative assistant.

The water is expected to until later Tuesday evening and once it is restored, users will be under a boil advisory.

