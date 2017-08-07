AR state police looking for applicants

The state police of Arkansas is looking for qualified applicants to fill a void in its ranks. (Source: Arkansas State Police)

The state police of Arkansas are looking for qualified applicants to fill a void in its ranks.

Leaders with the Arkansas State Police say they would like to bring more troopers on board to assist troopers across the state.

“We are attempting to fill those 35 positions across the state,” said Captain Brady Gore of Troop G.

Capt. Gore is commander of Troop G for the Arkansas State Police. Troop G covers 8 Southwest Arkansas counties.

Capt. Gore said recruitment is underway for qualified applicants for state police candidate.

“We should begin testing within the next two weeks and hopefully have 35 applicants that are ready to go to troop school just after the first of the year in 2018,” said Capt. Gore.

Those applying for the troop school must meet these qualifications:

Being a United State Citizen

At least 21-years-old

Certified high school graduate or possess a GED equivalency

Never convicted of a felony, criminal charge or a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

“We are looking for the best of the best. If you are interested in community service and wearing the badge, the Arkansas State Police badge and making a career in law enforcement, then we are looking for you,” said Capt. Gore

For a list of all the qualifications and benefits call 800-340-4255 or visit www.asp.arkansas.gov.

