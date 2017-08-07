Bossier deputy brightens birthday for 6-year-old boy

Joshua wants to be a detective one day. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Bossier sheriff’s deputy paid a special visit to a 6-year-old boy who loves the police during his birthday party.

Joshua was hoping the police officer would come visit him in south Bossier for his birthday party Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Tony Pesson with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office was working patrol and was able to drop by to visit with young Joshua.

His mom says she hopes to be able to reunited Dep. Pesson and her son years down the road when Joshua is old enough to become a law enforcement officer.

“Happy Birthday, Joshua,” from Sheriff Whittington and all deputies at BPSO. “Keep your dreams alive and we appreciate your support for ‘The Thin Blue Line.’”

Joshua wants to be a detective one day.

