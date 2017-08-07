Shreve Memorial Library to host solar eclipse viewing party

On Monday, August 21st, the first total solar eclipse in almost 40 years will be visible in the U.S, and although the Arklatex will not see the total eclipse, the moon will still cover up 80 percent of it.

In honor of the event, officials over at the Shreve Memorial Library are hosting an All-American Eclipse Viewing party at the Broadmoor Library in Shreveport. Many people are referring to it as The All-American Eclipse because no other country will get to see this total eclipse.

"This is open up to the public we want everyone who is willing to come out and experience this here at the library," said Public Relations Officer Ivy Woodard-Latin.

Woodard-Latin wants everyone to experience the total solar eclipse safely, so they will be passing out about 60 special viewing glasses on the day of the eclipse and help people make cereal box pinhole projectors.

"If you don't have a pair of glasses, we will provide you with a cereal box," she said. "You can take it and make it into your own little viewing apparatus. We will provide everything except for the tape and the scissors."

With the cereal box pinhole projector, Woodard-Latin says the show will just as good, and encourages everyone to come out.

"You'll be able to come to a safe environment, there's plenty of parking out on each out our facilities you'll be able to sit you may even want to bring your lawn chair. You'll be able to sit and just enjoy."

Even though the solar eclipse will begin at 11:46 a.m., the All-American Eclipse Viewing Party does not start until 1:00 p.m., just before the eclipses reaches its peak.

The North Shreveport Branch, West Shreveport Branch and Means Shreveport Branch will also be hosting watch parties during the eclipse.

