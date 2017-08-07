NPSO: Body found believed to be missing Red River Parish man

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a body was found underneath a bridge in Natchitoches Parish. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830 or the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-932-4221.

Authorities believe the body found on Grappes Bluff Road, under a bridge in the Fairview Alpha community in northern Natchitoches Parish, is a missing Red River Parish man.

The body found on Sunday, August 7, has been presumptively identified as 31-year-old Anthony J. Rainey of Coushatta, La.

Rainey was reported missing to Red River Parish Sheriff's Deputies and was last seen on July 31, 2017.

The case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

KSLA News 12 will have more information as it becomes available. The case is being investigated by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Red River Parish Sheriff's Office, Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office and Red River Parish Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office at 932-6701 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 352-6432.

