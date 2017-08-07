Cut line disconnects some Shreveport AT&T customers from 911

AT&T customers in the Queensborough and South Highland neighborhood of Shreveport were unable to call 9-1-1 as of early Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The company notified the Caddo Parish 9-1-1 Center that they were experiencing a problem in the Queensborough and South Highland Central Offices, causing their landline customers to be isolated from the rest of the network.

The cause of the problem is said to be cut fiber line. According to a Caddo 9-1-1 administrator, a technician has been dispatched. There is no word on when the service for affected customers was expected to be restored.

Customers located within either of these central offices are isolated from the rest of the AT&T network and will not be able to call 9-1-1 or any other number outside of the Queensborough or South Highland central offices, but they will be able to make calls within their own central offices.

The Queensborough Central Office has approximately 5,600 landline customers, which have the central office prefixes of 631, 636, 525, 621, 632, and 635.

The South Highland Central Office has approximately 6,700 landline customers, which have the central office prefixes of 219, 861, 862, 863, 864, 865, 866, 868, and 869.

The AT&T Shreveport Main Central Office that routes all 9-1-1 calls to the 9-1-1 center has not been affected and all other central offices in the parish are fully operational, officials say.

Customers are asked to use their cellular devices to contact 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.

