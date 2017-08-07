Mother of 5-year-old boy killed by stray bullet speaks out

Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.More >>
The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.More >>
An Alabama mom posted the perfect picture of her kids on the first day of school.More >>