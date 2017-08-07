Mother of 5-year-old boy killed by stray bullet speaks out

The mother of a 5-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet in Bossier City is speaking out about the last time she saw her son alive.

Nicorya Chisley says she spent her last Saturday with 5-year-old Reese Williams Jr. at the skating rink with him, his sisters and her ex, Reese Williams Sr., the boy's father.

She says she then went out with her new boyfriend, Keuntrel Knight, while Williams stayed with the kids for the weekend. The two were at a restaurant when Chisley says she received six missed calls from Williams Sr. She says when she got home Williams Sr. showed up at her doorstep.

"When I opened the door I tried to push him out the door with my chest, and we can just go out and talk about whatever it is and I just went flying through this couch here, and he just went charging at Keuntrel and that's when everything just happened," Chisley said.

This all unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

Bossier City police say they received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Southern Living Mobile Home Park on East Texas Street. Officers arrived at the mobile home to find that both Williams Sr. and Jr. had been shot.

Chisley says she performed CPR on Williams Sr. until authorities arrived. It wasn't until then that she realized her kids were in the backseat of the car outside.

"When I pulled the car door open, my baby just fell over like that and somebody snatched me from behind and I was in the back of the police car," Chisley said.

Detectives say a stray bullet hit the 5-year-old. Chisley says it was not until three days later that she learned Reese Jr. had passed away.

"My baby was very active, he was loved by everybody," Chisley said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family pay for Reese Jr.'s medical expenses.

The page, set up by Chisley, has already raised more than $400.

The page reads:

Losing a child isn't something that anyone should have to experience, ever. No one ever expects a child to die young, so with this being said, the family could use all the financial support for expenses. What matters the most is that my child's legacy and sweet memories will live on. He was such a sweet and loving boy to all that met him. I will always remember his smile and the love he had for me and his sisters. Indeed he will be missed by many. Every act of kindness and donation will be greatly appreciated!

20-year-old Keuntrel Rayshun Knight was arrested at the scene on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

