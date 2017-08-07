GoFundMe set up for 5-year-old shot, killed in Bossier City

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a 5-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet in Bossier City.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

Bossier City police say they received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Southern Living Mobile Home Park on East Texas Street. Officers arrived at the mobile home to find the child and his father 29-year-old Reese Williams had been shot.

The boy was identified as Reese Williams Jr.

The page was set up by Williams' mother, Nicorya Chisley. It has already raised more than $400.

The page reads:

Losing a child isn't something that anyone should have to experience, ever. No one ever expects a child to die young, so with this being said, the family could use all the financial support for expenses. What matters the most is that my child's legacy and sweet memories will live on. He was such a sweet and loving boy to all that met him. I will always remember his smile and the love he had for me and his sisters. Indeed he will be missed by many. Every act of kindness and donation will be greatly appreciated!

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Williams and 20-year-old Keuntrel Rayshun Knight.

Detectives arrested Knight at the scene on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

