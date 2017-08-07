Drowned 2-year-old tests positive for meth, mother indicted

A family is in mourning after a toddler has died in Sabine Parish in an apparent drowning.

Body of 2-year-old found in hot tub in Zwolle

A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.

Sabine Parish District Attorney Don M. Burkett confirmed Monday that a grand jury has indicted 23-year-old Christina Rivers on a charge of second-degree murder.

The child was found dead in a neighbors jacuzzi at the mobile home park where he lived with his mother on Mayfield Loop in Zwolle back on June 16.

Christina Rivers told officers she left her son Mason Rivers alone in the living room for a brief period revealed. While Mason did die as a result of drowning, Sabine Parish's Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers says the child also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputy Coroner Rivers said the sheriff's office tested Christina's blood and it came back positive for methamphetamine as well.

Deputy Coroner Rivers said a witness saw the child unattended around 10:30 that morning. Sometime between then and the 911 call at 2 p.m., Deputy Coroner Rivers believes the child got into the water and was there for at least an hour.

Christina Rivers reportedly declined to give detectives and interview concerning Mason's death.

The deputy coroner says he and Christina are second cousins.

Sabine Parish Warden Joe Dewil says Christina Rivers is expected to turn herself into authorities sometime Monday.

