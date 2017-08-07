Authorities ID truck driver killed in 18-wheeler rollover crash

The driver of an 18-wheeler is dead after a rollover crash Monday morning in Webster Parish's Evergreen community.

The tanker truck was traveling southbound on Hwy. 159 around 10 a.m. when it left the roadway, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed that 46-year-old Joe A. Ogden of Haynesville lost control of his 2007 Mack Truck, exited the right side of the roadway, and overturned.

Police say Ogden was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the truck. He sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

Investigators believe the driver veered off the road and traveled about 160 yards before the truck overturned.

While it is unclear what caused the driver to leave the roadway, Sheriff Sexton says it could have possibly been some type of medical emergency.

State police are investigating the crash.

