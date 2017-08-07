Flash Flood Watch for the I-30 area

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday evening for parts of SW Arkansas, McCurtain County, OK and most of NE Texas.

Rain and storms have continued to develop in the watch area. While intensity shows a decrease, the coverage is increasing.

Impressive rainfall totals have been noted on Future Track between 3 and 5 inches but no major flooding has developed.

Rain and storms will likely increase later Monday evening into East Texas and NW Louisiana and this area could be the focus of possible heavy rains. If this does occur, the Flash Flood Watch may be extended farther south.

