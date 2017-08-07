Changes for Shreveport to be discussed by city council

Shreveport's drainage system will be brought up at the next city council meeting following the death of 7 year old Daysean Combest (Source: KSLA)

Shreveport City Council will hold a workshop Monday afternoon followed by a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, discussing a wide variety of topics including changes to the cities drainage system in wake of the death of 7-year-old Daysean Combest.

The body of Combest was found near a drainage line on Mansfield Rd. after reports he had been swept away while playing in a ditch three days earlier.

City Councilman Willie Bradford says he plans to bring up the issue at the meeting, and city engineers will evaluate the drainage system to see if any changes can be done to prevent something like this from happening again.

Also on the agenda, the city will look to push through changes to the cities public transportation system. The new SporTran hub on Murphy street is set to open in mid-September, and an ordinance to change the route structure and fare pricing will begin going through the motions.

In a fact sheet for the ordinance, officials write that fares will not be any more expensive than before, but will add certain deals like a 7-day or 20-ride pass.

Shreveport officials will also vote to bring a popular reality show to town.

The 2017 American Idol Bus Tour Auditions will make a stop in Shreveport if council members give it the OK.

SPAR is organizing the event and staff members say the event will be cost effective and beneficial to the city.

The estimated cost for the event will be around $4,300 with most of the money going towards overtime hours for SPAR workers and SPD officers.

The event would be held at Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport on September 4.

The resolution will be introduced before city council on Aug 8.

