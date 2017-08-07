U.S. Attorney's Office holds opioid awareness event for football players

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District will host an opioid awareness event Tuesday for 2 ArkLaTex football teams.

The events will be at 8:30 at Huntington High School and 6 p.m. at Louisiana Tech.

This is the first time the office is hosting a presentation like this for football players.

Opioids are substances and drugs that produce morphine-like effects. Medically they are primarily used for pain relief.

