Traffic Alert: Portions of I-49 to close for inspection

A portion of Interstate 49 in Shreveport will close Tuesday for routine bridge inspections.

On Tuesday starting at 9 a.m., the I-49 northbound off-ramp bridge to I-20 westbound will close about 3.6 miles north of East 70th Street.

It will be closed until about 3 p.m.

Drivers are asked to detour using LA 3132 to I-20.

Originally the I-20 eastbound off ramp to I-49 was scheduled to shut down Monday for about 3 hours about one mile from the Greenwood Road-Highway 80 exit but that closure was canceled.

