Traffic Alert: Portions of I-20, I-49 to close for inspections

Portions of Interstate 20 and Interstate 49 in Shreveport will close Monday and Tuesday for routine bridge inspections.

Starting at noon on Monday, the I-20 eastbound off ramp to I-49 will shut down until about 3 p.m. About one mile from the Greenwood Road-Highway 80 exit.

Drivers are asked to use LA 3132 to I-49 instead.

On Tuesday starting at 9 a.m., the I-49 northbound off-ramp bridge to I-20 westbound will close about 3.6 miles north of East 70th Street.

It will be closed until about 3 p.m.

Drivers are asked to detour using LA 3132 to I-20.

