Woman critically wounded, 1 arrested after fight in Natchitoches

A Natchitoches woman is in critical condition and another is behind bars after a fight Saturday night.

Police say it happened at 7:30 p.m. on Berry Avenue. Patrol officers reportedly saw a woman lying on the ground with a large cut on her arm.

Witnesses told police that several women got into an argument. The argument reportedly turned into a fight between two people.

Police say during the fight, 21-year-old Destiny Williams armed herself with a sharp object and cut the victim.

Williams was found at a home with the victim. She was charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

The victim was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to University Health.

She is listed in critical condition.

