Woman critically wounded, 1 arrested after fight in Natchitoches

Destiny Williams, 21 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department) Destiny Williams, 21 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)
NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

A Natchitoches woman is in critical condition and another is behind bars after a fight Saturday night. 

Police say it happened at 7:30 p.m. on Berry Avenue. Patrol officers reportedly saw a woman lying on the ground with a large cut on her arm. 

Witnesses told police that several women got into an argument. The argument reportedly turned into a fight between two people. 

Police say during the fight, 21-year-old Destiny Williams armed herself with a sharp object and cut the victim. 

Williams was found at a home with the victim. She was charged with aggravated second-degree battery. 

The victim was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to University Health. 

She is listed in critical condition. 

