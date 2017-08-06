LSUS students will not see increase in Academic Excellence Fee

LSUS leaders say students will not see an increase in the Academic Excellence Fee. (Source: LSUS)

LSUS leaders announced students will not see an increase in the Academic Excellence Fee for the fall semester.

Chancellor Larry Clark says the university will not be implementing the fee approved June 22 by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

University leaders say the decision came after Governor John Bel Edwards and the legislature reached an agreement on a new state budget without cuts to public higher education.

LSUS was reportedly approved to raise the fee from $10 to $16.67 per credit hour for a max of 12 hours. University leaders say the increase would have raised $340,170 in revenue for LSUS.

The university says there will still be a $.83 per credit hour fee increase for student requested safety improvements.

