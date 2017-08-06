Body found under bridge in Natchitoches Parish

Detectives believe the body has been underneath the bridge for several days. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a body was found underneath a bridge in Natchitoches Parish.

The body was found just before 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Grappes Bluff Road near Fairview Alpha.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a couple who reportedly saw the body while traveling through the area.

Detectives believe the body has been underneath the bridge for several days.

Crime Scene technicians from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are assisting with the investigation.

Both Natchitoches Parish and Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating missing person cases, but NPSO says they "will not speculate to the identity of the body until it has been examined and identified by a forensic pathologist."

The body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay away from the area while detectives collect evidence.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830 or the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-932-4221.

